Pakistan is not a party to Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty says Musadik Malik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Musadik Malik has said that Pakistan is not a party to the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty (FF-NPT). However, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination remains committed to the clean energy transition, as outlined in Pakistan's National Determined Contributions (NDC).

Speaking in the National Assembly during question hour session, he said that the government has revised its solar energy policy, extending the investment return period for users of net metering solar systems from the previous 12–18 months to approximately 3–4 years. The change has sparked discussion, but officials stress that the policy has not been reversed — only made more equitable.

He said that under the previous framework, individuals who installed solar systems would recover their investment relatively quickly, often within a year and a half. However, under the new policy, this timeframe will now stretch to up to four years. He argued that this change introduces a sense of “reasonability” into the return on investment, especially since net metering allows users to sell electricity back to the national grid.

“When you do net metering, you are selling electricity to the government. So the returns on that investment should be reasonable,” said Mr Malik. “The adjustment doesn’t reverse the solar policy, it simply aligns it with a fairer structure.”

He also highlighted the impact of net metering on capacity payments. At present, the total electricity cost includes around Rs. 10–11 per unit for generation, while the remaining Rs. 19–20 go toward capacity payments — charges paid regardless of whether the electricity is consumed. As more affluent households shift to solar energy, these capacity payments must still be met, ultimately falling on the shoulders of lower-income consumers who cannot afford solar systems.

The government is seeking to strike a balance, ensuring that the transition to green energy does not disproportionately burden poorer communities. “People who can’t afford to install solar — those living in low-income areas — end up paying for the benefits that wealthier households enjoy through net metering,” he explained.

Alongside changes in solar policy, he said that the government is also investing in broader climate initiatives. These include reforestation projects, desert reclamation efforts, and restoration of areas like the Margalla Hills. Programs aimed at carbon sequestration and climate change mitigation are underway, and the government is actively mobilizing international funding to support these ventures.

He emphasized that these energy and environmental reforms are part of a long-term strategy. The policy shift marks a step toward more balanced energy equity while continuing Pakistan’s transition to renewable energy.

Senator Musadik Malik replying to another query said, “You must choose your side — either fall into the trap of elite capture and corruption, or choose to restore the country and move Pakistan forward.

If we are to demonstrate the kind of intellectual leadership shown in the past, then this is the moment to act. This is what we consider to be a reward. The rest, I leave for you to decide.”

Responding to a question regarding Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and capacity payments, he clarified that agreements made with IPPs during both the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) governments included conditions obligating the government to make capacity payments, regardless of whether electricity was purchased. He noted that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government also followed the same model.

He explained the rationale “When setting up a power plant, an investor typically provides 20% of the capital, while the remaining 80% is borrowed from banks. Banks only agree to provide the loan if the government guarantees payment even if the electricity is not used. This is essential, because in Pakistan, only the government purchases electricity. If such guarantees are not made, banks will not lend, and no power plants will be built.”

He warned that refusing to make capacity payments would halt investments in the power sector, potentially pushing the country back into an energy crisis similar to the severe load-shedding experienced in 2013, when outages lasted up to 18 hours a day.

He congratulated the House on an impressive reduction of Rs. 8 in electricity rates within a year, despite facing widespread criticism. He emphasized that the reduction in electricity tariffs has been even more substantial for the industrial sector compared to domestic consumers. "This will lead to increased factory operations, more shifts, and greater employment opportunities," he stated. "As a result, Pakistan’s productivity will rise, the external deficit will shrink, and GDP will grow. Essentially, inflation will go down and more people will find jobs."

Highlighting the achievement, he noted, "What couldn’t be achieved in 10 or 20 years has been done in just one year through an Rs. 8 drop in electricity rates. That deserves appreciation."

Addressing concerns about solar energy regulations, he clarified that new rules regarding solar tariffs apply only to new installations. "Those who already installed solar systems under previous government policies will continue to receive payments as per their existing contracts, whether for five or seven years. This has been reiterated multiple times," he said.

He added that Pakistanis are still actively installing solar panels. The fact is, people recover their investment within three years through reduced electricity bills.

In closing, he reassured the House that the pace of solar adoption in the country has not slowed down, reflecting continued public trust in renewable energy.