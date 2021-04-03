Pakistan is on track of development due to positive steps of PM: Hamza Khan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial leader Hamza Khan Nasir on Saturday said that Pakistan is on the path of development due to positive steps of Prime Minister Imran Khan while the day is not far when Pakistan will be among the ranks of developed countries.

In a statement, he said we are always ready to make any sacrifice for Pakistan.

Hamza Khan Nasir said that Allah Almighty has blessed Pakistan with all kinds of blessings we should take advantage of these resources.

The government and national institutions are now united on same page for the development and prosperity of Pakistan and its people.

He said that Pakistan is on track of development due to positive measures of present regime and the day is not far when Pakistan will become economically stable country.

He said that Pakistan is the only nuclear power of Islamic countries for the construction and development of which we all have to work hard with complete unity.

He said that Pakistan was achieved by our forefathers after rendering countless sacrifices for which the Pakistan Army was safeguarding our national security, territorial integrity and economic fronts.