Pakistan is on well track on NAP:Mazari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr:Shireen Mazari said on Sunday that Pakistan was well on track to be the 1st country in South Asia with a National Action Plan (NAP) on business and Human Rights .

In her tweet Dr Mazari said that Ministry of Human Rights was accepting feedback and recommendations on the draft National Action Plan (NAP) till April 9.