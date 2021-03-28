UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Is On Well Track On NAP:Mazari

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 10:10 PM

Pakistan is on well track on NAP:Mazari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr:Shireen Mazari said on Sunday that Pakistan was well on track to be the 1st country in South Asia with a National Action Plan (NAP) on business and Human Rights .

In her tweet Dr Mazari said that Ministry of Human Rights was accepting feedback and recommendations on the draft National Action Plan (NAP) till April 9.

