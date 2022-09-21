Pakistan is peaceful country: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said that Pakistan is a peaceful country and Pakistanis are a peace-loving nation as it has always played a role in ensuring world peace.

In his message on International day of peace, the CM said, he believes that real and lasting victory is always peace and not war.

He said that Pakistan has played the role of a pioneer in the United Nations peace missions as many brave soldiers of Pakistan's peace missions were martyred during efforts to restore peace and stability in dangerous and turbulent regions, said a handout issued here.

He said that the sacrifices of the martyred officers and jawans will always be remembered. He said that lasting peace in the region is not possible without a peaceful solution to the Kashmir issue.

On the one hand, Pakistan has lit the candle of peace, on the other hand, India's aggressive behaviour is a threat to peace in the region, he regretted.

The Modi-led regime has sabotaged all peace efforts in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Peace is the path to development, stability and prosperity. He said the global community must understand that the world can be made a peaceful place only by ending conflicts. If mankind has a long and lasting desire for prosperity, then everyone should live in peace, he added. There is also a need to remember those who sacrificed their lives to establish peace in the country, he concluded.