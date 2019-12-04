Pakistan is place of great religions of world: Ambassador Asad

ISLAMABAD, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan Ambassador to the U.S.A. Dr. Asad M. Khan has said that Pakistan is blessed to be a place where some of the great religions of the world flourished.

"This is part of our cultural heritage and we are proud of it," he said while speaking as chief guest at the annual Christmas Celebration Dinner hosted by 'All Neighbors International' at Adams Center, Chantilly, Virginia.

According to a message reaching here from Washington DC, the ambassador wished Merry Christmas to all.

He said all divine religions promoted message of peace, love, harmony and tolerance among all human beings.

Pakistan, he said, had taken an initiative to open Kartarpur Corridor which was the most sacred place for Sikhs as Baba Guru Nanak, founder of the Sikh religion spent last 18-20 years of his life there.

He said Pakistan had taken this step to facilitate Sikh pilgrims throughout the world. This reflects commitment of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the present Government to promote interfaith harmony, he added. The event was joined by Pakistani Americans of all faiths.