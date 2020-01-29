UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Is Trying To Implement On 27 International Conventions: Abdul Razzaq Dawood

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 07:02 PM

Pakistan is trying to implement on 27 international conventions: Abdul Razzaq Dawood

Prime Minister Advisor for trade and investment Abdul Razzaq Dawood has said that Pakistan is trying to implement 27 international conventions despite problems

Brussels (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th January, 2020) Prime Minister Advisor for trade and investment Abdul Razzaq Dawood has said that Pakistan is trying to implement 27 international conventions despite problems.According to media reports, everyone attitude was very positive regarding GSP plus while he conveyed Pakistan stance while talking to media over implementation on children labors laws .

Pakistan wants to start a programme with UNISEF to end child labors except ongoing programs, he added.He said that social development and every improvement program is for our own benefit therefore reform agenda is going on in country while to work and wages is better than stealing and crime.

Is not child labor in Europe 5 decade ago, he added.He further said that due to GSP plus scheme 50 per cent profit has come to see during 5 years.

Investment environment is becoming good in Pakistan therefore investors are attracting, he added.Razzaq Dawood said that he is going to Africa where 150 traders are coming from Pakistan under title of "Africa Look" and he will meet with more than 200 local traders.

Government is doing every possible try to reach Africa traders markets where Pakistani traditional things could be introduced, he added.He will meet with Prime Minister Imran Khan on return and will inform him about all details, he said.On the other side Additional sectary of ministry told that Pakistan is adopting new trade strategy in Africa and 10 officers will be appointed instead of 4 in different countries of Africa.

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa Imran Khan Prime Minister Europe Abdul Razzaq Turkish Lira Market Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Sialkot city receives light rain

2 minutes ago

Female polio worker killed, another injured in att ..

2 minutes ago

Non-availability of transport staff, lives of stud ..

2 minutes ago

Hira Mani wishes wedding anniversary to her parent ..

22 minutes ago

DG Rangers Punjab calls on Usman Buzdar

2 minutes ago

Ayesha on journey to attain success in Cricket

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.