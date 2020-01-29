Pakistan is trying to implement on 27 international conventions: Abdul Razzaq Dawood

(@FahadShabbir)

Brussels (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th January, 2020) Prime Minister Advisor for trade and investment Abdul Razzaq Dawood has said that Pakistan is trying to implement 27 international conventions despite problems.According to media reports, everyone attitude was very positive regarding GSP plus while he conveyed Pakistan stance while talking to media over implementation on children labors laws .

Pakistan wants to start a programme with UNISEF to end child labors except ongoing programs, he added.He said that social development and every improvement program is for our own benefit therefore reform agenda is going on in country while to work and wages is better than stealing and crime.

Is not child labor in Europe 5 decade ago, he added.He further said that due to GSP plus scheme 50 per cent profit has come to see during 5 years.

Investment environment is becoming good in Pakistan therefore investors are attracting, he added.Razzaq Dawood said that he is going to Africa where 150 traders are coming from Pakistan under title of "Africa Look" and he will meet with more than 200 local traders.

Government is doing every possible try to reach Africa traders markets where Pakistani traditional things could be introduced, he added.He will meet with Prime Minister Imran Khan on return and will inform him about all details, he said.On the other side Additional sectary of ministry told that Pakistan is adopting new trade strategy in Africa and 10 officers will be appointed instead of 4 in different countries of Africa.