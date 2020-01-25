Pakistan is with Turkey at this time of difficulty: Firdous Ashiq Awan

(@fidahassanain)

Firdous says that 1,000 people have gotten injured due to earthquake in Turkey; announces support for Turkish people.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 25th, 2020) Special Assistant to Prime Minister Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan expressed sorrow over the loss of dozens of people in Turkey due to earthquake, saying that Pakistan was standing beside Turkey in this time of difficulty.

“Turkey is our friend,” said Firdous Ashiq Awan while talking to media today in Islamabad.

Firdous said that she talked to Turkish ambassador who said that over 1,000 people got injured due to earthquake in eastern part of Turkey.

Earlier, Chief of Army Staff also offered support to Turkey in this time of difficulty.

The Advisor to PM said that they are fully aware of media workers and announced Rs 1 million as compensation to the family of a cameraman of a local tv channel who died of cardiac arrest in Islamabad.

“We shall talk to the media owners and journalists’ bodies about the salary issue of journalists,” she said, adding that “We know the pain the journalists are going through,”. She said they are taking steps for the rights of the journalists.

Firdous also offered job to cameranman’s brother in Pakistan Information Department and said that parents of the deceased would be provided maximum support and medical cover.