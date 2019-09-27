The newly appointed High Commissioner of New Zealand to Pakistan Hamish MacMaster Friday called on Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :The newly appointed High Commissioner of New Zealand to Pakistan Hamish MacMaster Friday called on Federal Minister for National food Security and Research Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan.

The high commissioner apprised the minister that after taking office this is his first visit to any ministry and that shows how much importance New Zealand gives to agricultural cooperation between the two countries.

Pakistan exports hides and skins of buffalo, cow to New Zealand. The hides export brought Rs7.9 million in year 2017-18. Pakistan's agro-import from New Zealand consists of animal feed, feed premixes, animal products (bovine semen, edible offal, tallow) dairy products and sheep.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister told the high commissioner that Pakistan is world's 5th largest milk producing country and annually produce 60 million metric tons, while only 6% could be processed.

He said New Zealand has a very strong dairy sector farming area along with processing and value addition, Pakistan would welcome any substantial cooperation in the field from production to value addition.

He further told that cow fattening and enhanced meat production is one of the programs of PM's Agriculture Emergency Project and we are looking forward to get technical assistance�machinery, technology and equipment from New Zealand.

It is pertinent to mention that exotic bovine semen and cattle feed premixes are already imported from New Zealand, moreover that veterinary Health Protocol for import of dairy cattle to Pakistan has already been harmonized.

Federal Minister Mehboob Sultan said Pakistan is desirous of expanding its mango market as it is already exported to 48 countries of the world and even it is exported to Australia due to its unique taste and aroma.

We are hoping that New Zealand will consider importing mangoes from Pakistan along with other fruit and vegetables like dates, citrus, guava, onion and potato, he added.

Mehboob sultan said ease of regulations may also be negotiated for the enhancement of bilateral trade, as the current volume of trade between the two countries does not reflect the potential agro-products; this may also be negotiated for mutual benefits.

New Zealand high commissioner told the minister that to facilitate and enhance the agro-trade between the two countries he will play his role effectively and expressed his gratitude for speedy processing of pea seed consignment to Pakistan , case at the Ministry's level and thereby resolving it amicably.