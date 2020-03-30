UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Islamic Medical Association Launches Free Telemedicine Facility

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 08:02 PM

Pakistan Islamic Medical Association launches free telemedicine facility

Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) Faisalabad has launched the free telemedicine facility in the wake of coronavirus pandemic

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) Faisalabad has launched the free telemedicine facility in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

PIMA divisional President Dr Syed Nasir Ali Shah, City President Dr Aziz Hassan and General Secretary Dr Mubashar Razaq and others said here Monday that over 40 medical experts would provide consultation facilities at WhatsApp and telephone numbers to patients suffering from different diseases.

They said that people could contact doctors for consultation about paeds, women diseases, heart, brain, eyes, sugar, general surgeon and psyche problems.

People can contact at 0315-5550911 from 9am to 1pm. At contact number 0316-6660912 from 1pm to 5pm and 0317-7770913 from 5pm to 9pm.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Nasir Women From WhatsApp Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Jhang Deputy Commissioner visits city areas

3 minutes ago

Facebook offers $100 mn to help virus-hit news med ..

3 minutes ago

Special quarantine train established at Cantt Stat ..

3 minutes ago

Rain forecast in Islamabad, KP, Punjab, GB, AJK

3 minutes ago

UAE President approves law to regulate strategic s ..

51 minutes ago

Trump Declares Disasters in US States of Kansas, A ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.