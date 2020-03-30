Pakistan Islamic Medical Association launches free telemedicine facility

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) Faisalabad has launched the free telemedicine facility in the wake of coronavirus pandemic

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) Faisalabad has launched the free telemedicine facility in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

PIMA divisional President Dr Syed Nasir Ali Shah, City President Dr Aziz Hassan and General Secretary Dr Mubashar Razaq and others said here Monday that over 40 medical experts would provide consultation facilities at WhatsApp and telephone numbers to patients suffering from different diseases.

They said that people could contact doctors for consultation about paeds, women diseases, heart, brain, eyes, sugar, general surgeon and psyche problems.

People can contact at 0315-5550911 from 9am to 1pm. At contact number 0316-6660912 from 1pm to 5pm and 0317-7770913 from 5pm to 9pm.