Pakistan Issues 962 Visas To Indian Sikhs To Participate In Guru Arjun Mela
Umer Jamshaid Published June 05, 2024 | 08:43 PM
Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has issued 962 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to participate in the annual festival (Jore Mela) scheduled on the eve of martyrdom day of Guru Arjun Dev Ji
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has issued 962 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to participate in the annual festival (Jore Mela) scheduled on the eve of martyrdom day of Guru Arjun Dev Ji.
The festival will be held in Pakistan from 8-17 June, a press release on Wednesday said.
During the visit, the pilgrims would, inter alia, visit Gurdwara Panja Sahib, Gurdwara Nankana Sahib and Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib.
Expressing his views on the occasion, Pakistan Charge d’Affaires Saad Ahmad Warraich extended his heartfelt felicitations and wished the pilgrims a fulfilling yatra.
“The issuance of visas is in the line with the Government of Pakistan’s commitment to fully implement the Bilateral Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974,” it was further added.
