UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Issues Visas To 47 Indian Hindu Pilgrims Intending To Visit Katas Raj, Shandani Darbar

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 03:10 PM

Pakistan issues visas to 47 Indian Hindu pilgrims intending to visit Katas Raj, Shandani Darbar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan has issued visas to two groups of 47 Indian Hindu pilgrims during December intending to visit Katas Raj temples in Chakwal and Shandani Darbar in Sukkur, High Commission in New Delhi said Tuesday.

The pilgrims will visit Shree Katas Raj Temples, also known as Qila Katas or complex of Katas Temples in Chakwal district of Punjab, Pakistan from December 23-29.

The Katas Raj temples surround a sacred pond to Hindu devotees.

Another group of 44 Indian Hindu Yatrees returned from Pakistan on Monday, where they participated in the 312th Birth Anniversary celebrations of Shiv Avtari Satguru Sant Shadaram Sahib, at Sukkur, Sindh from December 15-21.

More than three centuries old temple, Shadani Darbar, is a holy place for devotees from across the world.

The temple was founded in 1786 by Sant Shadaram Sahib, who was born in Lahore in 1708.

Pakistan's High Commission in a statement said thousands of Indian Sikh and Hindu pilgrims visit Pakistan under the bilateral Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974, to observe several religious festivals/occasions every year.

It said the visas issued from New Delhi are in addition to the visas granted to Sikh and Hindu pilgrims participating in these events from other countries.

The issuance of pilgrimage visas to Sikh and Hindu pilgrims is part of the Government of Pakistan's endeavors to facilitate their visits to religious shrines.

"Pakistan remains committed to preserving sacred religious places and extending all possible facilitation for the visiting pilgrims of all faiths," the High Commission said.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan India Lahore World Punjab Visit New Delhi Sukkur Temple Chakwal December All From Government

Recent Stories

UNHCR, Air Arabia launch advocacy campaign to mark ..

12 minutes ago

Winners for HIPA&#039;s Instagram Photo Contest an ..

27 minutes ago

Sharjah Archaeology Authority participates in conf ..

42 minutes ago

New US Sanctions Unlikely to Impact Russia's Defen ..

3 minutes ago

Two drug peddlers held, narcotics seized

3 minutes ago

BioNTech says can make mutation-beating vaccine in ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.