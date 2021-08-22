UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Issues Visas To Afghan Cricket Team: Fawad

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 11:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday said that Pakistan has issued visas to Afghan cricket team.

In a tweet, he said he hoped and prayed that the Afghan cricket team would bring smiles on the faces of its people.

"My sincere prayers and best wishes were with you," he wrote the last line of tweet in Pushto language.

