Pakistan Issues Visas To Indian Hindu Pilgrims For Shadani Darbar, Sindh Visit

Faizan Hashmi Published November 23, 2024 | 11:30 AM

Pakistan issues visas to Indian Hindu pilgrims for Shadani Darbar, Sindh visit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has issued 87 visas to Indian Hindu pilgrims for their visit to Pakistan to participate in the 316th birth anniversary celebrations of Shiv Avtari Stguru Sant Shadaram Sahib, at Shadani Darbar Hayat Pitafi, Sindh from 24 November to 04 December.

On the occasion, Charge d’ Affairs, Saad Ahmad Warraich wished the pilgrims a rewarding and fulfilling journey, a press release on Saturday said.

He further said that Pakistan remained committed to preserving sacred religious places as well as providing necessary facilitation to the visiting pilgrims.

“The issuance of visas is covered under the framework of Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974,” it was added.

