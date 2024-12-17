Pakistan Issues Visas To Indian Pilgrims For Visit To Katas Raj, Chakwal
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 17, 2024 | 10:13 PM
Pakistan High Commission, New Delhi has issued 84 visas to a group of Indian Pilgrims for their visit to the sacred Shree Katas Raj Temples, also known as Qila Katas, in Chakwal district of Punjab scheduled to take place from 19-25 December 2024
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Pakistan High Commission, New Delhi has issued 84 visas to a group of Indian Pilgrims for their visit to the sacred Shree Katas Raj Temples, also known as Qila Katas, in Chakwal district of Punjab scheduled to take place from 19-25 December 2024.
Expressing his views on the occasion, Charge d’ Affaires, Mr.
Saad Ahmad Warraich, wished the pilgrims a spiritually rewarding yatra and a fulfilling journey, according to a press issued on Tuesday.
Under the Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974, each year thousands of Sikh and Hindu pilgrims from India visit Pakistan to attend various religious festivals/occasions.
The issuance of pilgrimage visas is in line with the policy of Government of Pakistan to facilitate visits to religious shrines and promoting interfaith harmony, the press release added.
Recent Stories
Whaling activist Watson freed after Denmark rejects extradition
Special reception in honor of Naveed Anwar Chaudhry to be held on Wednesday
Committee discuss matters relating to establish Police Training School in DI Kha ..
Dialogue with PTI to help address political issues: MNA
Balochistan Education Endowment Fund (BEEF) expands scholarship for district top ..
PPP to observe Shaheed BB's 17th death anniversary with devotion: Sharjeel Memon
Cabinet Committee discusses utilization of Gwadar Port for imports
Man killed in firing over dispute
ECP asks Adiala Jail authorities to explain PTI founder’s non-appearance in co ..
Kits ,trophies distributed among boxers, coaches
Govt closely monitoring situation in Parachinar: Federal Minister for Law and Ju ..
KP Food Authority conducts operations in DI Khan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Special reception in honor of Naveed Anwar Chaudhry to be held on Wednesday7 minutes ago
-
Committee discuss matters relating to establish Police Training School in DI Khan7 minutes ago
-
Dialogue with PTI to help address political issues: MNA7 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Education Endowment Fund (BEEF) expands scholarship for district toppers8 minutes ago
-
PPP to observe Shaheed BB's 17th death anniversary with devotion: Sharjeel Memon19 minutes ago
-
Man killed in firing over dispute19 minutes ago
-
ECP asks Adiala Jail authorities to explain PTI founder’s non-appearance in contempt case19 minutes ago
-
Kits ,trophies distributed among boxers, coaches19 minutes ago
-
Govt closely monitoring situation in Parachinar: Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Ta ..7 minutes ago
-
KP Food Authority conducts operations in DI Khan7 minutes ago
-
ATC cancels arrest warrants of Aliya Hamza7 minutes ago
-
Islamabad High Court Bar Association organizes national law conference7 minutes ago