Pakistan Issues Visas To Indian Pilgrims For Visit To Katas Raj, Chakwal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 17, 2024 | 10:13 PM

Pakistan High Commission, New Delhi has issued 84 visas to a group of Indian Pilgrims for their visit to the sacred Shree Katas Raj Temples, also known as Qila Katas, in Chakwal district of Punjab scheduled to take place from 19-25 December 2024

Expressing his views on the occasion, Charge d’ Affaires, Mr.

Saad Ahmad Warraich, wished the pilgrims a spiritually rewarding yatra and a fulfilling journey, according to a press issued on Tuesday.

Under the Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974, each year thousands of Sikh and Hindu pilgrims from India visit Pakistan to attend various religious festivals/occasions.

The issuance of pilgrimage visas is in line with the policy of Government of Pakistan to facilitate visits to religious shrines and promoting interfaith harmony, the press release added.

