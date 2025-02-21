Open Menu

Pakistan Issues Visas To Indian Pilgrims For Visiting Katas Raj, Chakwal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2025 | 10:20 PM

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) High Commission for Pakistan, New Delhi has issued 154 visas to a group of pilgrims for their visit to the sacred Shree Katas Raj Temples in the Chakwal district, scheduled to take place from 24 February to 02 March 2025.

Expressing his views on the occasion, Charge d’ Affaires Saad Ahmad Warraich, wished the pilgrims a spiritually rewarding and fulfilling journey. He reaffirmed that the government of Pakistan will continue to facilitate such visits as per its policy to promote interfaith harmony and mutual understanding.

Under the Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974, each year thousands of Indian pilgrims visit Pakistan to attend various religious festivals.

