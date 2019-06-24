Pakistan issues visas to Indian Sikh Pilgrims for Barsi of Maharaja Ranjit Singh

Pakistan on Monday issued visas to 463 Indian Sikh Pilgrims, who are going to Pakistan for Barsi of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, being observed from June 27 to July 6

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) : Pakistan on Monday issued visas to 463 Indian Sikh Pilgrims, who are going to Pakistan for Barsi of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, being observed from June 27 to July 6. Within the framework of the Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974, thousands of pilgrims from Pakistan to observe various religious festivals/occasions every year, a statement issued by Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi reaching here said. This time, the High Commission also accommodated those Sikh Yatrees who were granted Pakistani visas for observing Martyrdom Day of Guru Arjun Dev Ji from June 14-23 but could not go to Pakistan

The visas issued by the High Commission in New Delhi are in addition to the visas given to Sikh Pilgrims participating in the event from different parts of the world.Issuance of maximum number of pilgrimage visas is in line with the Government of Pakistan's policy of promoting visits to religious shrines and people-to-people contacts. It also reflects the commitment of the Government of Pakistan to implement the bilateral Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines.

The Government of Pakistan remains committed to facilitate the visiting pilgrims of all faiths, the statement said.