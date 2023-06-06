UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Issues Visas To India's 215 Sikh Pilgrims To Attend Guru Arjan Dev Meet

Umer Jamshaid Published June 06, 2023 | 06:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jun 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has issued 215 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to participate in the annual event scheduled on the eve of the martyrdom day of Guru Arjan Dev Jee, being held in Pakistan from June 8-17.

The issuance of visas is in line with the government of Pakistan's commitment to fully implement the Bilateral Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974. Every year, a large number of Indian pilgrims visit Pakistan to observe various religious festivals and occasions.

Chargé d'Affaires Salman Sharif wished the pilgrims a rewarding and fulfilling journey to Pakistan, according to Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.

He said Pakistan remains committed to preserving sacred religious places as well as providing necessary facilitation to the visiting pilgrims.

During their stay in Pakistan, the pilgrims will visit a number of holy sites including Gurdwara Panja Sahib, Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, and Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib.

