Pakistan Issues Visas To Pilgrims On Ranjeet Singh's Death Anniversary
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 14, 2024 | 02:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi issued 509 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to attend the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh, scheduled to be held in Pakistan from June 21-30.
Extending his heartfelt felicitations to the pilgrims, Pakistan Charge d’Affaires Saad Ahmad Warraich underscored Pakistan’s continued commitment to extend all possible facilitation to the pilgrims, said a press release received here Friday.
The issuance of visas is covered under the framework of Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines, 1974.
Every year, a large number of Indian pilgrims visit Pakistan to observe various religious events.
