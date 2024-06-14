Open Menu

Pakistan Issues Visas To Pilgrims On Ranjeet Singh's Death Anniversary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 14, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Pakistan issues visas to pilgrims on Ranjeet Singh's death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi issued 509 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to attend the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh, scheduled to be held in Pakistan from June 21-30.

Extending his heartfelt felicitations to the pilgrims, Pakistan Charge d’Affaires Saad Ahmad Warraich underscored Pakistan’s continued commitment to extend all possible facilitation to the pilgrims, said a press release received here Friday.

The issuance of visas is covered under the framework of Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines, 1974.

Every year, a large number of Indian pilgrims visit Pakistan to observe various religious events.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Visit New Delhi June All From

Recent Stories

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan qualifies for ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan qualifies for Super 8 by beating Papua New G ..

1 hour ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: USA to face Ireland today

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: USA to face Ireland today

2 hours ago
 Sindh govt all set to unveil budget exceeding Rs3t ..

Sindh govt all set to unveil budget exceeding Rs3tr for FY 2024-24 today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 June 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 June 2024

6 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh lose third wick ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh lose third wicket at 71 runs against Netherla ..

17 hours ago
ECP files appeal in SC against LHC decision about ..

ECP files appeal in SC against LHC decision about eight eletion tribunals

18 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s acquittal in ..

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s acquittal in cipher case challeged in SC

18 hours ago
 Punjab govt unveils Rs5.4 trillion tax-free budget ..

Punjab govt unveils Rs5.4 trillion tax-free budget amid opposition protests

18 hours ago
 PM decides to review TMS on daily basis

PM decides to review TMS on daily basis

21 hours ago
 Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

24 hours ago
 Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks

Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan