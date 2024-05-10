Open Menu

Pakistan, Italy Agree To Enhance Cooperation To Combat Human Trafficking

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2024 | 08:28 PM

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met Italian Ambassador to Pakistan, H.E Mirelena Armellini at the Ministry of Interior here Friday. During the meeting, bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest were discussed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met Italian Ambassador to Pakistan, H.E Mirelena Armellini at the Ministry of Interior here Friday. During the meeting, bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest were discussed.

The interior minister reiterated Pakistan's commitment to combat human trafficking, stating that a zero-tolerance policy has been adopted against human smuggling mafias.

He emphasized that those involved in human trafficking would not only face imprisonment but also financial penalties. He further stated that skilled Pakistani workers would be sent to Italy through legal channels, who will contribute to the remittances.

During the meeting, it was also agreed to sign an agreement to prevent illegal entry of Pakistanis into Italy and to enhance mutual cooperation in this regard.

The minister directed the concerned authorities to finalize the agreement at the earliest.

The Italian Ambassador appreciated the interior minister's efforts to combat human trafficking and assured full cooperation in this regard. The proposal to declare Milan and Islamabad as sister cities was also discussed during the meeting.

The minister congratulated the Italian Ambassador on her appointment and expressed good wishes for her tenure.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Interior Khurram Ali Agha and senior officials of the Italian Embassy.

