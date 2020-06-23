UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan, Italy Agree To Enhance Parliamentary Linkages

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 05:50 PM

Pakistan, Italy agree to enhance parliamentary linkages

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and ambassador of Italy Andreas Ferrarese Tuesday agreed to enhance mutual ties especially in areas of trade, economy and parliamentary linkages.

The chairman during a meeting with the Italy envoy said that the world was facing serious challenges due to Covid-19 epidemic and there was a need to adopt a collective approach to face the problems posed by this crisis, said a news release.

He said that people and Parliament of Pakistan were deeply concerned on human and material loss caused by the epidemic in Italy.

Pakistan was eager to cooperate with Italy to face the challenge of epidemic with a collective approach. "Parliamentary linkages were the most appropriate channel to boost political, economic and trade relations" he added.

He said that Pakistan-Italy Friendship Group in Upper House of the Parliament would be activated to enhance the economic and business ties. He also called for frequent exchange of delegations comprising of parliamentarians and business community in this regard.

He invited the Italian parliamentarian to visit Pakistan especially Gwadar to benefit from investment opportunities as the situation gets normal.

He said that there was a huge potential for future investment in Gwadar projects and Italian businessman should exploit these opportunities.

He said that Senate of Pakistan was ready to provide conducive environment for exchange of trade and business delegations to enhance the trade volume between two countries. He suggested that Chambers of Commerce in both the countries should explore the avenues for enhanced trade relations.

Speaking on occasion the Italian ambassador said that Italy gives utmost importance to its relations with Pakistan and all out efforts would be made to boost the economic ties.

He said that the world community should adopt a collective approach to face the challenges arising out of Covid-19 epidemic.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate World Exchange Business Chambers Of Commerce Parliament Visit Gwadar Italy All From Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

12 shops sealed for violating SOPs in Bajour

3 minutes ago

Eight arrested for violating of coronavirus SOPs

3 minutes ago

UN Chief calls on governments to support widows

3 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Tuesday 23 ..

7 minutes ago

French clubs vote to maintain 20-team Ligue 1, Ami ..

7 minutes ago

16 COVID-19 cases found from Russia-flagged ship i ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.