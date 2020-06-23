Pakistan, Italy agree to enhance parliamentary linkages

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and ambassador of Italy Andreas Ferrarese Tuesday agreed to enhance mutual ties especially in areas of trade, economy and parliamentary linkages.

The chairman during a meeting with the Italy envoy said that the world was facing serious challenges due to Covid-19 epidemic and there was a need to adopt a collective approach to face the problems posed by this crisis, said a news release.

He said that people and Parliament of Pakistan were deeply concerned on human and material loss caused by the epidemic in Italy.

Pakistan was eager to cooperate with Italy to face the challenge of epidemic with a collective approach. "Parliamentary linkages were the most appropriate channel to boost political, economic and trade relations" he added.

He said that Pakistan-Italy Friendship Group in Upper House of the Parliament would be activated to enhance the economic and business ties. He also called for frequent exchange of delegations comprising of parliamentarians and business community in this regard.

He invited the Italian parliamentarian to visit Pakistan especially Gwadar to benefit from investment opportunities as the situation gets normal.

He said that there was a huge potential for future investment in Gwadar projects and Italian businessman should exploit these opportunities.

He said that Senate of Pakistan was ready to provide conducive environment for exchange of trade and business delegations to enhance the trade volume between two countries. He suggested that Chambers of Commerce in both the countries should explore the avenues for enhanced trade relations.

Speaking on occasion the Italian ambassador said that Italy gives utmost importance to its relations with Pakistan and all out efforts would be made to boost the economic ties.

He said that the world community should adopt a collective approach to face the challenges arising out of Covid-19 epidemic.