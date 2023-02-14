Pakistan, Ivory Coast reiterate resolve to enhance bilateral ties

(@Abdulla99267510)

Both sides emphasized the need to encourage exchanges at high levels to boost bilateral relations.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 14th, 2023) Pakistan and Ivory Coast on Thursday reiterated the resolve to promote bilateral cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, and culture.

This was discussed at a meeting between President Dr. Arif Alvi and the visiting Parliamentary delegation of Ivory Coast, led by the President of the National Assembly of Ivory Coast, Adama Bictogo, which called on him, in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Both sides emphasized the need to encourage exchanges at high levels to boost bilateral relations.

Welcoming the delegation, the President said that Pakistan considers Ivory Coast an important country and wants to promote ties with African countries under its "Engage Africa" policy.

He said both countries enjoy good relations in various fields and need to help each other in the development process.

The President said that both countries have great prospects for promoting political and economic cooperation, and urged the need for the businessmen of Ivory Coast to visit and invest in Pakistan.

He expressed satisfaction over the current level of bilateral ties as both countries have unanimity of views on different issues and supported each other at various international fora.

He also asked the President of National Assembly of Ivory Coast to open their resident diplomatic mission in Islamabad that would help to further improve bilateral cooperation.

Adama Bictogo said that the leadership of his country wants to improve relations with Pakistan in all areas of mutual interest. He briefed the President about the steps taken by his country for the transformation of its economy. He further said that parliamentarians need to play a role in improving political and economic relations between the two countries.

He thanked the President for the warm welcome and hospitality extended by Pakistan.

Speaker of the National Assembly, Raja Pervez Ashraf, was also present on the occasion.