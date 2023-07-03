Open Menu

Pakistan, Japan Agree To Deepen Bilateral Ties In Diverse Fields

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 03, 2023 | 10:44 PM

The two sides decide to conduct language skills assessment tests for Japanese language in Pakistan to facilitate export of skilled workforce.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 3rd, 2023) Pakistan and Japan on Monday agreed to further deepen their bilateral cooperation in diverse fields including trade, investment and Information Technology.

This was stated by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at a joint press conference along with his Japanese counterpart Hayashi Yoshimasa in Tokyo today.

He said the two sides also agreed to enhance cooperation in mutually beneficial people to people contact, human resource development, tourism and agriculture sectors.

The Foreign Minister said Pakistan and Japan have further agreed to explore avenues for working together on targeted programs in domains of solarization, desalination, water purification and rebuilding of housing structure in the flood affected areas of Pakistan.

The two sides agreed to conduct language skills assessment tests for Japanese language in Pakistan to facilitate export of skilled workforce.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said we have also deliberated on scores of joint ventures by Japanese enterprise in Pakistan.

He said Pakistan and Japan have cordial relations and are longstanding friends and share special bond, based on deep rooted linkages that go far in history and time. He said people of Pakistan carry deep sentiments of warmth and affection for Japan and its people.

The Foreign Minister said Pakistan attaches high importance to its relationship with Japan as both countries have also stood with each other in times of need.

On the occasion, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed his gratitude to his Japanese counterpart for hosting him and his delegation.

