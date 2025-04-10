Pakistan, Japan Agree To Deepen IT, Digital Cooperation
Muhammad Irfan Published April 10, 2025 | 07:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja and Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan Akamatsu Shuitsi discussed enhancing bilateral cooperation in information technology, digital transformation, and innovation on Thursday.
In a meeting held here, the minister said the government’s commitment to fostering digital growth and embracing emerging technologies is in line with the Prime Minister’s vision of a “Digital Pakistan.”
Both sides agreed to strengthen collaboration in the technology and digital economy sectors, focusing on benefiting from Japan’s expertise in digital transformation.
The discussion also centered on human resource development, particularly in areas like artificial intelligence (AI), education, skills training, and employment for Pakistani youth.
The two parties underscored the importance of launching joint initiatives aimed at building a skilled workforce and encouraging partnerships in education, research, and advanced technologies.
Shaza Fatima and Ambassador Akamatsu also explored the possibility of introducing training programs in ICT, AI, and digital governance. The Japanese envoy assured full support for Pakistan’s efforts in technological and educational advancement.
The meeting concluded with a reaffirmation of the shared commitment to expanding cooperation and unlocking new opportunities for youth under the Digital Pakistan vision.
