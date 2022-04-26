Pakistan, Japan agree to enhance cooperation in IT

Pakistan and Japan on Tuesday agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation in the field of information technology between the two countries

Talking to Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Mitsuhiro WADA, Federal Minister for IT Syed Amin Ul Haque said Pakistan greatly values its relations with Japan.

The minister said that it is vital to enhance cooperation between the two countries in the field of IT and telecommunication.

Syed Amin Ul Haque said that Pakistan has great potential in the field of IT and Japan can benefit from expertise of Pakistani IT professionals.

Japanese IT companies can hire the services of Pakistani IT experts, he added.

He said that Ministry of IT & Telecom would extend every possible cooperatation to facilitate Japanese companies.

Ambassador of Japan said Pakistani youth were able and talented and Pakistan's IT experts can be beneficial for Japan.

He also lauded the steps of Ministry of IT & Telecom for the uplift of IT and telecom sectorSenior officers of the Ministry of IT were also present in the meeting.