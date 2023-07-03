Open Menu

Pakistan, Japan Agree To Expand Bilateral Relations In Multiple Areas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 03, 2023 | 12:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan and Japan on Monday agreed to further deepen and enhance their mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation in multiple areas including trade, investment, human resource development and exchange, IT, tourism and agriculture sectors.

"We have also jointly agreed to explore the possibility of working together on targeted programs with higher impact in the domains of solarization, desalination and water purification and housing and infrastructure rebuilding in the floods affected areas in Pakistan, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said in a joint press statement along with his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi in Tokyo.

Earlier the two ministers held a meeting in a cordial environment. Both Ministers appreciated the free bilateral relations while expressing readiness to engage further.

In addition, the two sides have agreed to conduct language skill assessment tests for the Japanese language in Pakistan to facilitate the movement of the skilled workforce.

FM Bilawal said the two sides also identified the import of young Pakistani skilled human resources to Japan and their language training to be a prime area of cooperation.

"We also deliberated on investments and joint ventures by Japanese enterprises in Pakistan." During his visit, he said he would also interact with the private sector, local media as well as think-tanks to further broaden our engagement. I believe that both sides need to stay engaged at all levels to further positive dialogue and continue exploring more avenues of cooperation.

The foreign minister also invited his Japanese counterpart to visit Pakistan at your convenience to further our discussions.

He said Pakistan and Japan were longstanding friends and share a special bond based on deep-rooted linkages that go far in history and time.

The people of Pakistan carry a deep sentiment of warmth and affection for Japan and the Japanese people. We have always stood with each other in times of need, he said.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said last year, they had seen new energy and vigour in the relationship through continued high-level exchanges. "I also had the honour to meet Minister Hayashi at Phnom Penh, Cambodia on 4 August 2022 on the sidelines of the 29th Ministerial Meeting of ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF). Today we continued our discussions from that meeting," he added.

