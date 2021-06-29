Pakistan, Japan agree to further expand defence, security cooperation

Pakistan and Japan on Tuesday reiterating their commitment to enhance bilateral relationship and mutual cooperation for the promotion of international peace and security, agreed to further expand defence and security cooperation and understanding

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan and Japan on Tuesday reiterating their commitment to enhance bilateral relationship and mutual cooperation for the promotion of international peace and security, agreed to further expand defence and security cooperation and understanding.

Agreement to this effect and the reiteration of commitment came during the 8th round of Pakistan-Japan Security Dialogue held in virtual mode.

The dialogue had two components: Politico-Military Talks; and Military-Military Talks.

During the Politico-Military Talks, the Pakistan side was led by Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, Additional Secretary (Asia Pacific) while Kobayashi Kenichi, Director-General, Southeast and Southwest Asian Affairs Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan, led the Japanese side.

This was followed by the Military-Military Talks. Pakistan side was led by Rear Admiral Mirza Foad Amin Baig, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Defence while the Japanese delegation was led by Noguchi Yasushi, Director General for International Affairs, Bureau of Defence Policy, Ministry of Defence.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two sides exchanged views on security policies and regional as well as global issues. The security situation around Pakistan and Japan was also discussed.

Additional Secretary Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri briefed the Japanese side on Pakistan's relations with neighboring countries and also highlighted Pakistan's efforts in the fight against terrorism.

The Additional Secretary also underscored the importance of peaceful resolution of outstanding disputes as per international legitimacy and relevant UN Security Council Resolutions for durable peace and stability in South Asia.

Pakistan and Japan enjoy cordial and cooperative bilateral relations.