Pakistan, Japan agree to strengthen bilateral political, economic and trade ties

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto discussed matters of mutual interests with Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi on the sidelines of the 29th ASEAN Regional Forum ministerial meeting in Cambodia.

Phnom Penh: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Aug 4th, 2022) Pakistan and Japan have agreed to strengthen bilateral political, economic and trade relations.

An understanding came during a meeting of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto with his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi on the sidelines of the 29th ASEAN Regional Forum ministerial meeting in Cambodia today.

The two Foreign Ministers reiterated to increase bilateral ties at all levels to give momentum to Pak-Japan relations.

They discussed various aspects of Pakistan-Japan relations which have continuously grown in the last 70 years.

They also agreed to stay engaged on regional and international issues of mutual interest.