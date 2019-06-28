Pakistan Japan Business Council to donate ambulance, fire tender to University of Karachi (KU)

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :Pakistan Japan business Council (PJBC) Chairman Rana Abid Hussain on Thursday announced that the Council would donate a fire tender and an ambulance to the University of Karachi (KU).

He made the announcement during his visit to the KU, according to a statement.

Rana Abid Hussain also met the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi at his office to discuss the prospects of mutual cooperation between the KU and PJBC.

He was interested in initiating students and faculty exchange programs between Japanese educational institutions and Karachi University.

PJBC Chairman Rana Abid invited KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi to visit Japan to further enhance the collaboration and prospect of execution of proposed plans during the meeting.

Rana Abid Hussain appreciated the facilities being provided to the students at the Campus and also lauded the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi's initiatives of providing freeship to special persons.

The Chairman PJBC also offered his support for promoting sports activities at the Campus and said that games like Sumo and Malakhra wrestling at KU could get attention of various Japanese sport's promoting organizations.

He emphasized upon cultural promotion and urged that KU students should learn Japanese language to avail the offer of the Japanese government which was offering around 10, 000 jobs on annual basis.

"I will be more than happy to see maximum University's students getting jobs in Japan and I will like to play a role of bridge if required, but the interested students should learn Japanese to avail this opportunity", said Rana Abid.

Meanwhile, KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid M Iraqi said that the Karachi University and Consulate General of Japan Karachi had decided to educate students in Japanese language on Campus and also inked the documents in this regard. However, he mentioned that project yet to yield fruitful results due to some unavoidable reasons.

He also thanked PJBC Chairman Rana Abid Hussain for taking keen interest in education sector and his plan to provide jobs for KU students in Japan.