Pakistan, Japan Enjoyed Rich History Of Diplomatic Relations: Japanese CG
Sumaira FH Published February 29, 2024 | 11:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) The Consul General of Japan in Karachi, Hattori Masaru has said Pakistan and Japan enjoyed a rich history of diplomatic relations aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.
Addressing the Japanese National Day reception on the occasion of the 64th birthday of the His Majesty Emperor of Japan Naruhito here on Wednesday night (February 28), the Japanese Consul General welcomed the distinguished guests and expressed his pleasure in hosting the first National Day reception in Karachi.
He emphasized the rich history of diplomatic relations between Japan and Pakistan and highlighted recent initiatives aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation.
He underscored Japan's commitment to working closely with the newly elected government of Pakistan to strengthen ties and foster mutual development.
Hattori highlighted Japan's long-lasting contributions to Pakistan's economy for a long time and emphasized educational facility renovations and healthcare facility expansions in Sindh and Balochistan provinces, reflecting the commitment to uplifting vulnerable communities.
Sindh Governor Muhammad Kamran Tessori graced the occasion as Chief guest and also extended felicitations to the Japanese People on their National Day.
At the onset of the event, national anthems of both countries were played.
The event concluded with a ceremonial cake-cutting ceremony, followed by a delightful dinner featuring a fusion of Japanese and Pakistani cuisines, symbolizing the cultural harmony between the two nations.
A large number of diplomats from different countries stationed here at Karachi including Chinese, Turkiye, and other nations along with academia, civil society, media persons, and social activists also attended the August gathering and enjoyed the event.
