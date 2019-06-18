Pakistan, Japan exchange views on security policies, regional, global issues

Pakistan and Japan on Tuesday, in their 7th round of security dialogue, exchanged views on security policies and regional as well as global issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) : Pakistan and Japan on Tuesday, in their 7th round of security dialogue, exchanged views on security policies and regional as well as global issues. The security situation around Pakistan and Japan was also discussed.

According to the Foreign Office, the Pakistan side was led by Imtiaz Ahmad, Special Secretary (Asia Pacific) while Shigeki Takizaki, Director General, Southeast and Southwest Asian Affairs Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan, led the Japanese side.

The Special Secretary also briefed the Japanese side on Pakistan's relations with neighboring countries and highlighted efforts in fight against terrorism.

Shigeki Takizaki also called on Sohail Mahmood, Foreign Secretary and Abdul Razak Dawood, Adviser for Commerce, Textile, Industry & Production and Investment.

Later in the day, the Japanese delegation held Military-to-Military Talks at the Ministry of Defence and a Memorandum of Understanding on Defence Cooperation and Exchanges was signed between the two countries at the occasion.

Pakistan and Japan enjoy excellent friendly and cooperative bilateral relations. Both sides reiterated their commitment to enhance bilateral relationship and cooperation for the promotion of international peace and security.