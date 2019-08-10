UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan-Japan Friendship Festival Inaugurated At Tokyo

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 11:26 PM

Pakistan-Japan friendship festival inaugurated at Tokyo

Pakistan's Ambassador to Japan Ambassador Imtiaz Ahmad has inaugurated the Pakistan Japan friendship festival at Ueno Park, Tokyo in connection with the celebrations of the Independence Day of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan's Ambassador to Japan Ambassador Imtiaz Ahmad has inaugurated the Pakistan Japan friendship festival at Ueno Park, Tokyo in connection with the celebrations of the Independence Day of Pakistan,.

Mayor of Taito Ward, Yukuo Hattori also joined the ambassador in the inauguration ceremony, a press release said here Saturday.

On the occasion, the ambassador highlighted the strength of Japan-Pakistan friendship stretched over a period of 67 years and based on mutual respect and dignity.

Imtiaz Ahmed reiterated that events like the festival brought together people from both the countries to experience each other's cultural and traditional traits, besides enjoying delicious cuisine and live music etc.

He also praised members of the Pakistani community for organizing a wonderful festival that showcased colour and shades of both countries.

He acknowledged the fact that the Pakistani Community was vibrantly promoting the image of Pakistan and the festival, which had pleasantly grown bigger in scale over a period of time, itself was testimony to it.

He assured complete cooperation and support of the Pakistan embassy to the community in all initiatives aimed at the projection of 'True Image' of Pakistan.

A huge number of people from all walks of life attended the opening of the festival and thoroughly enjoyed live music and cuisine of both the countries. They thronged the stalls showcasing Pakistani and Japanese articrafts, dresses and other items of interest.

The festival will continue till the Independence Day of Pakistan, August 14, with all its attractions and festivity.

Related Topics

Pakistan Music Tokyo Independence Japan August All From

Recent Stories

India turned Jammu Kashmir into garrison: Raja Far ..

3 minutes ago

Sindh's Hindu community condemns revocation of hel ..

3 minutes ago

Saeed Ghani inspects situation during rains in Eas ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan to take up Kashmir issue at UNSC: Shah Me ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan, Iran Parliament Speakers agrees to adopt ..

8 minutes ago

Resources being utilized to improve masses life st ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.