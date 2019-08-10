Pakistan-Japan friendship festival inaugurated at Tokyo

Pakistan's Ambassador to Japan Ambassador Imtiaz Ahmad has inaugurated the Pakistan Japan friendship festival at Ueno Park, Tokyo in connection with the celebrations of the Independence Day of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan's Ambassador to Japan Ambassador Imtiaz Ahmad has inaugurated the Pakistan Japan friendship festival at Ueno Park, Tokyo in connection with the celebrations of the Independence Day of Pakistan ,.

Mayor of Taito Ward, Yukuo Hattori also joined the ambassador in the inauguration ceremony, a press release said here Saturday.

On the occasion, the ambassador highlighted the strength of Japan-Pakistan friendship stretched over a period of 67 years and based on mutual respect and dignity.

Imtiaz Ahmed reiterated that events like the festival brought together people from both the countries to experience each other's cultural and traditional traits, besides enjoying delicious cuisine and live music etc.

He also praised members of the Pakistani community for organizing a wonderful festival that showcased colour and shades of both countries.

He acknowledged the fact that the Pakistani Community was vibrantly promoting the image of Pakistan and the festival, which had pleasantly grown bigger in scale over a period of time, itself was testimony to it.

He assured complete cooperation and support of the Pakistan embassy to the community in all initiatives aimed at the projection of 'True Image' of Pakistan.

A huge number of people from all walks of life attended the opening of the festival and thoroughly enjoyed live music and cuisine of both the countries. They thronged the stalls showcasing Pakistani and Japanese articrafts, dresses and other items of interest.

The festival will continue till the Independence Day of Pakistan, August 14, with all its attractions and festivity.