Pakistan, Japan Reaffirm Commitment To Enhance Ties

Published September 04, 2025

Pakistan, Japan reaffirm commitment to enhance ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The 14th Round of Pakistan-Japan Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) concluded here on Thursday after the two sides reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relationship and reaffirmed the commitment to further enhancing cooperation in trade and investment, development, people to people exchanges and education among others.

According to Foreign Office, Pakistan side was led by Special Secretary (UN) Nabeel Munir, while Senior Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan Akahori Takeshi led the Japanese side.

The two sides also exchanged views on the regional peace and security situation in South Asia, the middle East, and Asia Pacific.

They also discussed the current situation in Afghanistan.

The Bilateral Political Consultations provided an opportunity to review various aspects of the bilateral relationship. Both sides resolved to strengthen the multi-faceted ties between the two countries, and further bolster their enduring partnership.

The consultations were held in a cordial and constructive atmosphere. The two sides agreed to maintain the momentum of high-level exchanges between Pakistan and Japan.

Both sides also agreed to hold the next round of Bilateral Political Consultations in Tokyo on mutually agreed dates.

