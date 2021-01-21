UrduPoint.com
Pakistan, Japan Share Friendly Relations: Governor Sindh

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 09:16 PM

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail has said that the friendship between Pakistan and Japan flourished unhindered as both countries share convergent views on most matters concerning global issues and have supported each other on every forum

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail has said that the friendship between Pakistan and Japan flourished unhindered as both countries share convergent views on most matters concerning global issues and have supported each other on every forum.

Addressing at a seminar organized by Pakistan-Japan Business Forum at a hotel here, he said that it was gratifying to see that we have built a long-term bilateral relationship and Japan has stood by Pakistan all along and has supported immensely with its development programs which carries on, said a statement.

Imran Ismail said that the business community of Pakistan very sincerely feels that the attention must be focused more on trade as the potential that exists for one to benefit from the other.

"I urge upon PJBF to make efforts towards expanding trade and concentrate to bring our Japanese industrialist friends to invest more in Pakistan" he emphasised.

Governor Sindh said that the present government has been able to bring law and order under control as the priority and there should has be no major concern regarding security for our Japanese friends as mobility for them is now secured.

He further said "we have been good friends, sincere supporters to each other and should not neglect the important element of trade and investments which helps in bringing the people of our countries even closer".

Imran Ismail said that there was no doubt Japan's economic cooperation played a very important role in the economic development and social sector infrastructure. Power projects, rural road construction and highways, hospitals, universities, training institutes, water treatment and the like, he said.

He said that the list was long and many more are on the cards of which he considers the call by Japan for trained and skilled manpower from Pakistan into Japan.

The Consul General of Japan in his address said that PJBF has been instrumental in all these 20 years to find ways and means for strengthening the bilateral trade and economic relations for the benefit of both the countries and since its inception, the concrete initiatives taken by PJBF has significantly influenced the efforts to further promote the existing linkages between the business communities of both friendly countries.

