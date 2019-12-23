Pakistan, Japan sign agreement for employment of trained labourers

Islamabad and Tokyo have signed an agreement for providing employment to trained Pakistani labourers in Japan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd December, 2019) Islamabad and Tokyo have signed an agreement for providing employment to trained Pakistani labourers in Japan.The agreement was signed in the presence of Special Assistant of Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Zulfiqar Bukhari, Adviser to Japanese premier, Japan Ambassador to Pakistan, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and other high-level officials.The newly-signed memorandum of cooperation will be beneficial for trained labour-power of Pakistan to get employment in Japan which is being said a major milestone for enhancing bilateral ties between both countries.While addressing the ceremony, Japanese ambassador Kuninori Matsuda said that it is a special day for both nation as the recently signed agreement will play a key role in strengthening ties between Pakistan and Japan.

He added that Japanese language and technical expertise are essential for getting employment in Japan as the country needs approximately 340,000 trained labour-power. Zulfiqar Bukhari said Pakistan will also get benefits after employment of its trained labour-power in Japan.

He highlighted that 65 per cent of the Pakistan population ages below 35 years and employment opportunities are present in 14 sectors of Japan. The special assistant urged youth to especially focus on the information technology field citing future needs.