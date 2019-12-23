UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan, Japan Sign Agreement For Employment Of Trained Labourers

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 03:58 PM

Pakistan, Japan sign agreement for employment of trained labourers

Islamabad and Tokyo have signed an agreement for providing employment to trained Pakistani labourers in Japan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd December, 2019) Islamabad and Tokyo have signed an agreement for providing employment to trained Pakistani labourers in Japan.The agreement was signed in the presence of Special Assistant of Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Zulfiqar Bukhari, Adviser to Japanese premier, Japan Ambassador to Pakistan, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and other high-level officials.The newly-signed memorandum of cooperation will be beneficial for trained labour-power of Pakistan to get employment in Japan which is being said a major milestone for enhancing bilateral ties between both countries.While addressing the ceremony, Japanese ambassador Kuninori Matsuda said that it is a special day for both nation as the recently signed agreement will play a key role in strengthening ties between Pakistan and Japan.

He added that Japanese language and technical expertise are essential for getting employment in Japan as the country needs approximately 340,000 trained labour-power. Zulfiqar Bukhari said Pakistan will also get benefits after employment of its trained labour-power in Japan.

He highlighted that 65 per cent of the Pakistan population ages below 35 years and employment opportunities are present in 14 sectors of Japan. The special assistant urged youth to especially focus on the information technology field citing future needs.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Prime Minister Technology Tokyo Japan Agreement Employment

Recent Stories

Sohail Riaz Represented COMSATS University at 5th ..

6 minutes ago

Putin to Travel by Train Across Crimean Bridge on ..

11 minutes ago

ICRC, KMU hold meeting to address violence against ..

11 minutes ago

Young man commits suicide in Mithi

11 minutes ago

United Arab Emirates (UAE) uses chat app to spy on ..

13 minutes ago

PFC to train female woodworkers, furniture designe ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.