Pakistan, Japan sign Technical Intern Training Programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Pakistan and Japan on Thursday signed a Technical Intern Training Programme (TITP) aimed at helping the

Pakistani workers learn Japanese skills while being at work.

The Programme was signed between Overseas Employment Corporation (OSC), Pakistan and Popular Human Resource Cooperative, Osaka, according to Pakistan's Embassy in Japan.

Earlier, Ambassador of Pakistan to Tokyo Raza Bashir Tarar met with Itamiya Goro, Chairman of Social Welfare Corporation “Ikeda Satsuki-kai” and Suga Tetsuya, Representative Director of Popular Human Resource Cooperative.

Popular Human Resource Cooperative is a group company of “Ikeda Satsuki-kai”, which owns more than 20 nursing care facilities mainly in Osaka.