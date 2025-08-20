Pakistan, Japan to enhance cooperation in trade, investment, disaster management: Maryam

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said Pakistan and Japan are “time-tested friends” and emphasised the need to expand cooperation in all sectors, particularly trade and investment.

She expressed these views during a meeting with Senior State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan Miyaji Takuma, at the Japanese Foreign Office, said a handout issued here on Wednesday.

“Japan is a symbol of economic, technological and social progress, and its traditions and values are worthy of emulation,” she noted.

Miyaji Takuma warmly welcomed Maryam Nawaz and congratulated her on becoming the first female chief minister of Punjab. He lauded the launch of more than 120 development projects in Punjab and described her official visit as the first by a Pakistani leader of her stature in three decades. He also expressed sympathy over the loss of lives caused by recent floods in Pakistan, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

CM Maryam Nawaz said Pakistan wished to learn from Japan’s expertise in disaster management, particularly in dealing with earthquakes and floods. “Japan’s assistance after the devastating earthquake in Pakistan remains unforgettable. We want to benefit from Japan’s construction technology to strengthen our disaster preparedness,” she added.

The CM also briefed the Senior State Minister on Punjab’s investor-friendly policies and incentives, expressing the provincial government’s keen interest in adopting Japan’s development model. She extended her best wishes to the Japanese leadership and people.

Miyaji Takuma thanked the Chief Minister for her visit and emphasized Japan’s strong desire to further broaden and strengthen relations with Pakistan.