- Home
- Pakistan
- Pakistan, Japan to enhance cooperation in trade, investment, disaster management: Maryam
Pakistan, Japan To Enhance Cooperation In Trade, Investment, Disaster Management: Maryam
Sumaira FH Published August 20, 2025 | 05:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said Pakistan and Japan are “time-tested friends” and emphasised the need to expand cooperation in all sectors, particularly trade and investment.
She expressed these views during a meeting with Senior State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan Miyaji Takuma, at the Japanese Foreign Office, said a handout issued here on Wednesday.
“Japan is a symbol of economic, technological and social progress, and its traditions and values are worthy of emulation,” she noted.
Miyaji Takuma warmly welcomed Maryam Nawaz and congratulated her on becoming the first female chief minister of Punjab. He lauded the launch of more than 120 development projects in Punjab and described her official visit as the first by a Pakistani leader of her stature in three decades. He also expressed sympathy over the loss of lives caused by recent floods in Pakistan, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
CM Maryam Nawaz said Pakistan wished to learn from Japan’s expertise in disaster management, particularly in dealing with earthquakes and floods. “Japan’s assistance after the devastating earthquake in Pakistan remains unforgettable. We want to benefit from Japan’s construction technology to strengthen our disaster preparedness,” she added.
The CM also briefed the Senior State Minister on Punjab’s investor-friendly policies and incentives, expressing the provincial government’s keen interest in adopting Japan’s development model. She extended her best wishes to the Japanese leadership and people.
Miyaji Takuma thanked the Chief Minister for her visit and emphasized Japan’s strong desire to further broaden and strengthen relations with Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Mahira Khan recounts frightening experience during KP floods
Khalifa bin Mohammed, Egypt’s Higher Education Minister discuss opening of Ale ..
PSX surges to record high, KSE-100 tops 150,800 points
Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal accuses actor of extramarital affair
Humaid bin Rashid receives Sara Al Amiri, reviews preparations for new academic ..
Sikandar Bakht stranded in Karachi DHA flooding after heavy downpour
At least 76 died in Afghanistan's Herat road accident
Pakistani cricketer Haider Ali's bail extended in Manchester rape case
Hiba Ali blames competition, jealousy among women for marital discord
PCB Talent Hunt Programme for Schools set to start in September
DPM Dar arrives in Kabul for 6th trilateral meeting of Pakistan, China and Afgha ..
International Government Communication Forum to feature global experiences in ed ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
C&W department speeds up road restoration in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa8 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Japan to enhance cooperation in trade, investment, disaster management: Maryam8 minutes ago
-
Saudi envoy reaffirms Kingdom’s solidarity as KSrelief dispatches major aid convoy for flood-hit K ..18 minutes ago
-
Senate body expresses concerns over Neelum Jhelum Project closure28 minutes ago
-
Sargodha University signs MoU with Rotary Club on environment protection28 minutes ago
-
By elections on two national, one provincial assembly constituencies on Oct 0528 minutes ago
-
Funds, resources require to address challenges of climate change in Pakistan: Dr Shezra28 minutes ago
-
PM assures all possible measures to accelerate recovery efforts in flood-hit areas38 minutes ago
-
Ombudsman Punjab elected second vice-president of IOI38 minutes ago
-
Woman killed, couple injured in road accident38 minutes ago
-
Dacoit arrested after encounter with police48 minutes ago
-
DC Sialkot reviews city services58 minutes ago