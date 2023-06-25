Pakistan, Japan to hold 13th round of political consultations on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :The thirteenth round of Bilateral Political Consultations between Pakistan and Japan will be held on Tuesday in Tokyo, Japan.

The twelfth round of these consultations between the two countries was held in 2020 in Islamabad.

The Pakistan side will be led by Foreign Secretary Dr.

Asad Majeed Khan; while, Shigeo Yamada, Senior Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan will lead the Japanese side.

During consultations, both sides will review the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, including political, trade, economic, connectivity, science & technology, cultural and people-to-people relations - in order to strengthen the deep-rooted ties between Pakistan and Japan.

These consultations will foster closer cooperation for the mutual benefit of the people of Pakistan and Japan.