Pakistan, Japan Vow To Deepen Ties In Trade, Climate & Regional Stability
Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2025 | 10:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) on Thursday hosted Ambassador Takeshi Akahori, Senior Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, for exchange of views on bilateral, regional and international issues.
The Japanese delegation included Iwase Kiichiro, Deputy Director, Southwest Asia Division, MOFA, Japan, and Shinohara Nobukuni, First Secretary at the Embassy of Japan in Islamabad, said a press release.
Welcoming the dignitaries, DG ISSI Ambassador Sohail Mahmood underlined the significance of Pakistan–Japan relations, anchored in mutual respect, long-standing friendship, and a shared commitment to regional peace and prosperity.
He highlighted the vast potential for enhanced cooperation in trade, investment, climate change, energy, technology, human resource development, and people-to-people exchanges. He also underscored Japan’s important role as a longstanding development partner of Pakistan.
Ambassador Sohail Mahmood further emphasized the importance of building stronger academic and policy-level engagements to foster mutual understanding and provide fresh perspectives on emerging challenges. He also underlined the need to expand collaboration in advancing regional connectivity, peace-building efforts in Afghanistan, and cooperation on multilateral platforms to address global issues such as climate resilience, sustainable development, and reform of international financial and governance institutions, noting that Pakistan greatly values Japan’s constructive role in promoting regional stability and its consistent support for inclusive dialogue and cooperative solutions in South Asia and beyond.
Senior Deputy Minister Akahori emphasised Japan’s strong interest in working closely with Pakistan to promote a stable, prosperous, and resilient future. He highlighted Japan’s consistent support for Pakistan’s development projects, including initiatives in climate resilience, human capital development, infrastructure, and regional stability, while noting the importance of sustaining long-term cooperation for shared growth.
He further underscored the need to intensify bilateral collaboration in trade, investment, technological partnerships, and people-to-people linkages. He encouraged deeper, sustained exchanges on key regional and global issues to enhance mutual understanding and contribute to broader peace, stability, economic growth and prosperity in the region.
On regional and global matters, the two sides exchanged views on the developments in South Asia, Asia-Pacific, and Afghanistan as well as the evolving global order, including perspectives on major power relations.
The session, attended by members of ISSI research faculty, concluded with a reaffirmation of the mutual desire to strengthen Pakistan-Japan relations in all dimensions, underscoring the enduring relevance of bilateral partnership in the evolving regional and global context.
Recent Stories
Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakistan
Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over flood response
Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitutional amendment in SC
Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers overflow
Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track CPEC projects
Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, devotion
Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date and time for visibility
PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points
Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025
Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
WASA Faisalabad ensures potable supply to flood victims in Chiniot: Sohail Cheema1 minute ago
-
Palestine, a matter not just of one nation or region but of entire humanity: Sardar Yousaf1 minute ago
-
Senate body discusses bills related to CSS quota for Balochistan, women rights & others11 minutes ago
-
FIA dismisses five officials over poor investigations, misconduct11 minutes ago
-
Evacuation underway amid rising flood, 47795 people shifted to safer places: Sharjeel Memon11 minutes ago
-
IESCO on high alert to ensure power supply during possible rains, flooding31 minutes ago
-
Rana Mubashir distributes Rs 70 mlm relief cheques among cloudburst victims31 minutes ago
-
Ashrafi reiterates unwavering support for Palestine at PUC’s ‘Palestine Wants Peace’ conferenc ..31 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Japan vow to deepen ties in trade, climate & regional stability41 minutes ago
-
Palestinian Supreme Judge lauds Pakistan’s unwavering support, reaffirms commitment to defend Al-A ..41 minutes ago
-
GC university Hyderabad organizes Milad-un-Nabi41 minutes ago
-
Comprehensive strategy, better drainage system to help reduce flood related losses: Musadik41 minutes ago