Pakistan Joins CERN 70 Celebrations, Groundbreaking Achievements
Faizan Hashmi Published October 02, 2024 | 06:14 PM
Pakistan joined the international scientific community in celebrating CERN 70 – the 70th anniversary of European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) in Geneva, marking seven decades of remarkable discoveries in the field of Particle Physics
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Pakistan joined the international scientific community in celebrating CERN 70 – the 70th anniversary of European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) in Geneva, marking seven decades of remarkable discoveries in the field of Particle Physics.
A special ceremony was held in Geneva, Switzerland, witnessed by the participation of 39 national delegations, including Pakistan’s delegation led by the Chairman of Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC), Dr. Raja Ali Raza Anwar, said a news release received here on Wednesday.
In his engagement with various high-level representatives, Dr. Raja Ali Raza Anwar highlighted Pakistan’s long-standing collaboration with CERN and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to furthering scientific research and technological innovation through international partnerships.
Pakistan, as the first Associate Member State of CERN from Asia since 2015, has played a significant role in several of CERN’s leading research projects and the cutting-edge scientific infrastructure. Leading Pakistani organizations and science and technology institutes including PAEC, HMC-3, PINSTECH, NCP, COMSATS and NUST are working in close collaboration with CERN and are taking active part in its different experiments.
It is pertinent to mention here Pakistan also hosted four events in 2024 to celebrate CERN’s 70th anniversary and to showcase Pakistan’s three decades of scientific collaboration with CERN.
As Pakistan continues to make contribution to CERN’s ground breaking scientific endeavors, it remains committed to further advances in Particle Physics and fostering international collaboration for the benefit of the humanity.
Recent Stories
13th National Rescue Challenge kicks off
Pakistan women's team gear up for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024
Asif Aziz urges students, young professionals to seize limitless opportunities o ..
Oil prices extend rally on Iran attack
Rupee gains 05 paisa against dollar
Meeting reviews Kisan Card, Green Tractor scheme, Model Agricultural Market
Pakistan, Denmark sign MOU for restructuring in Pakistan’s Maritime sector
Advisor chairs meeting to review performs of Livestock farms
Bridgestone latest Japanese firm to end Olympics sponsorship
Security forces kill six terrorists of BLA in Harnai area
Malaysian PM to arrive in Pakistan today on 3-day visit
“Ring of Fire” second eclipse of this year will occur on Oct 2
More Stories From Pakistan
-
13th National Rescue Challenge kicks off3 seconds ago
-
Shukar Police guns down two dacoits15 minutes ago
-
Govt striving to address public problems in Balochistan: Sardar Khetran15 minutes ago
-
Education worst affected sector of militancy in merged districts: Tarakai25 minutes ago
-
DC reviews price control mechanism25 minutes ago
-
President directs CAA to appoint deceased employee’s son25 minutes ago
-
3-member cattle-lifter gang busted25 minutes ago
-
Art competition highlights importance of mother, child nutrition35 minutes ago
-
Murder case solved, criminal arrested35 minutes ago
-
Asif Aziz urges students, young professionals to seize limitless opportunities of Digital Age1 minute ago
-
Registration for PITB’s SheWins Training Program begins45 minutes ago
-
DC Sanghar holds Khuli Kachehri in Shahdadpur45 minutes ago