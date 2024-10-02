Pakistan joins CERN 70 celebrations, groundbreaking achievements

Pakistan joined the international scientific community in celebrating CERN 70 – the 70th anniversary of European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) in Geneva, marking seven decades of remarkable discoveries in the field of Particle Physics

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Pakistan joined the international scientific community in celebrating CERN 70 – the 70th anniversary of European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) in Geneva, marking seven decades of remarkable discoveries in the field of Particle Physics.

A special ceremony was held in Geneva, Switzerland, witnessed by the participation of 39 national delegations, including Pakistan’s delegation led by the Chairman of Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC), Dr. Raja Ali Raza Anwar, said a news release received here on Wednesday.

In his engagement with various high-level representatives, Dr. Raja Ali Raza Anwar highlighted Pakistan’s long-standing collaboration with CERN and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to furthering scientific research and technological innovation through international partnerships.

Pakistan, as the first Associate Member State of CERN from Asia since 2015, has played a significant role in several of CERN’s leading research projects and the cutting-edge scientific infrastructure. Leading Pakistani organizations and science and technology institutes including PAEC, HMC-3, PINSTECH, NCP, COMSATS and NUST are working in close collaboration with CERN and are taking active part in its different experiments.

It is pertinent to mention here Pakistan also hosted four events in 2024 to celebrate CERN’s 70th anniversary and to showcase Pakistan’s three decades of scientific collaboration with CERN.

As Pakistan continues to make contribution to CERN’s ground breaking scientific endeavors, it remains committed to further advances in Particle Physics and fostering international collaboration for the benefit of the humanity.