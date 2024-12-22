Pakistan joins fossil-fuel non-proliferation coalition to embrace a renewable energy future

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) Pakistan has joined a coalition of climate-vulnerable countries advocating for a global fossil-fuel non-proliferation treaty, which seeks an equitable transition away from coal, oil, and gas.

The proposed treaty, designed to complement the Paris Agreement, emphasises the need for financial and technological support to ensure fair energy transitions for developing nations.

Ranked among the top ten countries most vulnerable to the devastating impacts of climate change, Pakistan is the first nation in South Asia to engage with this initiative, and aims to address its severe climate challenges, such as catastrophic flooding and rising temperatures, while urging wealthier nations to lead the global energy transition, said a press release.

Earlier this year, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif also underscored the importance of climate justice during COP29 and called for greater international support to foster the resilience and sustainability of vulnerable nations in the face of looming environmental threats.

Back home, Pakistan has actively undertaken initiatives at the policy and implementation level to foster environmental sustainability. As part of its safeguarding efforts, the government has introduced the New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Policy, which aims at transitioning 30% of all new vehicles—both imported and locally manufactured—to electric power by 2030. The policy incorporates a variety of technologies, and the government has announced subsidies worth PKR 4 billion to encourage adoption.

According to the National Energy Efficiency & Conservation Authority (NEECA) of Pakistan, the transport sector alone accounts for 30% of the country's total energy consumption, worth approximately $1.3 billion each month, which places significant strain on the economy and foreign exchange reserves. Environmentalists and automobile experts view the policy as a game changer for Pakistan’s energy and automobile sectors, and the environment.

The transition could address Pakistan’s persistent air pollution woes, particularly the chronic smog problem plaguing urban centres. Widespread adoption of EVs can significantly lower greenhouse gas emissions and reduce particulate matter, resulting in improved air quality and better public health.

The policy is expected to drive innovation and modernization in the automobile sector, fostering long-term growth and sustainability. Local manufacturing of EVs is expected to significantly boost the economy while providing users with access to the latest vehicle models—an upgrade for Pakistani users who have long been compelled to purchase outdated models.

While the government has introduced subsidies to encourage EV adoption, experts emphasize the need for further measures, such as tax breaks, and low-interest financing options, to make EVs accessible to a broader population. Such initiatives will augment Pakistan’s initiative in environmental protection and agency in ensuring climate justice globally.