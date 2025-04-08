Pakistan-Jordan bilateral political consultations to be held on April 10

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Foreign Secretary Ambassador Amna Baloch would be undertaking an official visit to Amman, Jordan, to lead Pakistan delegation for the 2nd round of Bilateral Political Consultations between Pakistan and Jordan scheduled to be held on April 10, 2025, a foreign office spokesperson statement said.

During the consultations different regional and international matters of mutual interest and concern, including inter alia current situation in Occupied Palestinian Territories; evolving dynamics in the Levant, developments in South Asia as well as state of cooperation in different domains of Pakistan-Jordan relations would be discussed.

Foreign Secretary’s visit to Jordan underscores the deep-rooted fraternal ties between Pakistan and Jordan.

The upcoming consultations between Pakistan and Jordan would pave the way for increased mutual understanding and enhanced coordination on different bilateral, regional and international matters, the statement added.