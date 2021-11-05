Pakistan, Jordan discuss ways to enhance trade, investment ties

Pakistani ambassador to Amman and the president of Jordanian Senate discussed ways to enhance Jordanian-Pakistani cooperation

Senate President Faisal Al-Fayez received Ambassador Sajjad Ali Khan at his office in Amman, the Jordan news Agency (Petra) reported.

Ambassador said "looking forward to starting new investment companies between the two friendly countries," he praised Pakistani-Jordanian relations in various fields.

Fayez expressed the Senate's keenness to enhance bilateral cooperation as he cited "deep-rooted and strong ties" between the countries, which date back to the 1960s.

Earlier this year, Jordanian Ambassador to Pakistan visited the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) to discuss a wide range of areas for further enhancing bilateral trade and economic relations between the countries.