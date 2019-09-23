Pakistan, Kashmir are soul , body to each other : Dr Firdous

(@imziishan)

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said Pakistan and Kashmir are like soul and body to each other and Kashmir is defence bulwark of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd September, 2019) Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said Pakistan and Kashmir are like soul and body to each other and Kashmir is defence bulwark of Pakistan.She said this while addressing Kashmir conference here Monday.She held Pakistan security and defence is connected with Kashmir and Kashmir is jugular vein of Pakistan.She said that Kashmir conflict is atop agenda of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan's United States (US) visit.The special assistant said that PM Imran is exposing real face of India and its PM Narendra Modi before the international community.She said that everyone is deeply saddened over the escalating Indian atrocities and human rights violations in the occupied Kashmir.

Pakistan will continue to become voice of innocent Kashmiris at every forum, she added.

Earlier, Dr Firdous emphasized that Pakistan will not hold talks with India until it lifts curfew in the occupied valley.

PM Khan will shake the world conscience on Kashmir dispute, she commented.The special assistant said that the government will not disappoint the nation in protection of its national security as well as the fundamental human rights of Kashmiri people.She said Pakistan is a peace loving country and it is India which has put the regional peace and security at stake through its illegal and unconstitutional steps in the occupied valley.She remarked what challenge Modi has posed to us we have to change it into opportunity.

Media is playing a vital role in highlighting Kashmir issue in better way.