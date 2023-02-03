UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, Kashmiris Across World To Observe Kashmir Solidarity Day On Sunday

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 03, 2023 | 02:52 PM

Pakistan, Kashmiris across world to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on Sunday

Minister of State for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs, Nawabzada Iftikhar Ahmed Khan Babar has said that the government of Pakistan and the provincial governments have organized several ceremonies regarding Kashmiri Solidarity Day

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 3rd, 2023) The entire Pakistani nation and Kashmiris across the world will observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on Sunday in a befitting manner to express their solidarity with their Kashmiri brothers.

This was stated by Minister of State for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs, Nawabzada Iftikhar Ahmed Khan Babar while addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Friday along with MNA Wajiha Qamar and leaders of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference.

The Minister said the government of Pakistan and the provincial governments have organized several ceremonies regarding Kashmiri Solidarity Day.

He appealed to the entire Pakistanis to participate in the demonstrations to convey a strong message of solidarity to their Kashmiri brethren living on both sides of the Line of Control.

He also asked the young people to raise their voice for rights of Kashmiri people on social media.

Nawabzada Iftikhar Ahmed said the government's efforts have increased global awareness regarding the Kashmir issue.

He said New Delhi is flouting human rights in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and trying to change the demography of the occupied territory with the actions of August 5, 2019.

He said India has issued domicile of Jammu and Kashmir to more than 44 hundred thousand non-state Kashmiris and by changing Constituencies, New Delhi wants to install a Hindu Chief Minister in the Occupied territory.

He said the government will continue to raise voice for just struggle of their Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their inalienable right to self-determination in accordance with the United Nations resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiris.

Speaking on this occasion, leaders of the All Parties Hurriyat AJK Chapter said the entire nation is one on the Kashmir issue.

He said India failed to suppress the struggle of Kashmiri people for the last more than seventy years and will also face the same humiliation in future.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference leaders thanked government and people of Pakistan for their consistent support to expose Indian atrocities in Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and their political, diplomatic and moral support for the Kashmiri people.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Islamabad Chief Minister World United Nations Hurriyat Conference Social Media Young Jammu New Delhi Same Iftikhar Ahmed Azad Jammu And Kashmir August Sunday 2019 Moral All Government

Recent Stories

Yasir Arafat is likely to become Pakistan's new bo ..

Yasir Arafat is likely to become Pakistan's new bowling coach

1 hour ago
 Security forces kill two terrorists during exchang ..

Security forces kill two terrorists during exchange of fire in North Waziristan ..

3 hours ago
 PM convenes All Parties Conference on Tuesday

PM convenes All Parties Conference on Tuesday

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 February 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd February 2023

6 hours ago
 Reaching the Last Mile &amp; Speak Up Africa launc ..

Reaching the Last Mile &amp; Speak Up Africa launch initiative to mobilise youth ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.