Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to closely cooperate at multilateral fora

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Kazakh counterpart Atamkulov Beibut Bakirovich met on the margins of 74th session of United Nations General Assembly in New York and agreed to closely cooperate at all multilateral fora.

Qureshi briefed the Kazakh foreign minister on serious human rights in the Indian Occupied Jammu &Kashmir(IOJ&K) following India's unilateral step of abrogating the special status of the Valley on August 5.

He mentioned that the Office of the High Commissioner for the Human Rights, independent human rights organizations and watch-dogs, parliamentarians in several countries and international media, continued to express grave concern over Indian atrocities.

He emphasized that IOJ&K remained the most militarized zone in the world and the prevailing situation posed serious threat to the regional and international peace and security.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the entire spectrum of bilateralrelations, and agreed to further enhance their cooperation in areas ofmutual interest.