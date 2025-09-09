Open Menu

Pakistan, Kazakhstan Agree To Enhance Road, Rail Connectivity For Regional Trade

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 09, 2025 | 07:00 PM

Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to enhance road, rail connectivity for regional trade

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Pakistan and Kazakhstan on Tuesday agreed to deepen cooperation in communications and trade sectors, with a particular focus on developing road and rail connectivity to link Pakistan with Central Asia and beyond.

Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister Murat Nurtleu, accompanied by Minister of Transport Nurlan Sauranbayev and Deputy Minister of Trade Arman Shakkaliyev, who are currently visiting Pakistan, met Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan, Federal Minister for National food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain and Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi, said a press release.

The meeting focused on strengthening the already existing bilateral relations and important matters of mutual interest.

Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan stressed that Pakistan aspires to establish land routes and connectivity till Central Asia and Europe. He added that apart from sea and by air, rail and road connectivity is essential for boosting up trade among different countries.

Federal Ministers exchanged views on new trade routes, including Islamabad–Tehran–Istanbul and expanding commerce through China and Afghanistan to reach Central Asian States.

Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister Murat Nurtleu described his visit to Pakistan as pleasant and expressed goodwill sentiments for the people of Pakistan. He emphasized that Pakistan and Kazakhstan are brotherly Islamic nations having long-standing friendly relations, which will further strengthen in the coming days.

Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Pakistan Yerzhan Kistafin and senior officials from Kazakhstan accompanying the Deputy Prime Minister were also present on the occasion.

Kazakhstan’s Minister of Transport and Deputy Minister of Trade discussed prospects for future cooperation in their respective sectors while Pakistan’s Federal Ministers assured Kazakhstan of their all possible support.

The Kazakh delegation also expressed sorrow over the losses caused by recent floods in Pakistan. Both sides agreed that mutual collaboration, particularly in the communications sector would enhance bilateral trade and boost business activities, as well.

Recent Stories

BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business L ..

BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business Loan Solution: “BOP SME Digit ..

2 hours ago
 Afghanistan, Hong Kong face off in Asia Cup 2025 o ..

Afghanistan, Hong Kong face off in Asia Cup 2025 opener today

4 hours ago
 ACC Chief Naqvi unveils Asia Cup 2025 trophy in UA ..

ACC Chief Naqvi unveils Asia Cup 2025 trophy in UAE

5 hours ago
 Govt plans electricity bill relief for flood-hit a ..

Govt plans electricity bill relief for flood-hit areas

6 hours ago
 Villages submerged as Sutlej overflow triggers bre ..

Villages submerged as Sutlej overflow triggers breaches in Muzaffargarh

6 hours ago
 Spain announces sanctions on Israel over Gaza war

Spain announces sanctions on Israel over Gaza war

7 hours ago
Faheem Saigal vows to support trade, industry as L ..

Faheem Saigal vows to support trade, industry as LCCI new president

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025

10 hours ago
 WAPDA Chairman, WB Country Director discuss finan ..

WAPDA Chairman, WB Country Director discuss financial matters of Dasu, Tarbela ..

19 hours ago
 10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved

10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved

19 hours ago
 Decision to breach Sher Shah Bund as flood situati ..

Decision to breach Sher Shah Bund as flood situation worsens in Multan

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan