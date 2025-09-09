Pakistan, Kazakhstan Agree To Enhance Road, Rail Connectivity For Regional Trade
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 09, 2025 | 07:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Pakistan and Kazakhstan on Tuesday agreed to deepen cooperation in communications and trade sectors, with a particular focus on developing road and rail connectivity to link Pakistan with Central Asia and beyond.
Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister Murat Nurtleu, accompanied by Minister of Transport Nurlan Sauranbayev and Deputy Minister of Trade Arman Shakkaliyev, who are currently visiting Pakistan, met Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan, Federal Minister for National food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain and Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi, said a press release.
The meeting focused on strengthening the already existing bilateral relations and important matters of mutual interest.
Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan stressed that Pakistan aspires to establish land routes and connectivity till Central Asia and Europe. He added that apart from sea and by air, rail and road connectivity is essential for boosting up trade among different countries.
Federal Ministers exchanged views on new trade routes, including Islamabad–Tehran–Istanbul and expanding commerce through China and Afghanistan to reach Central Asian States.
Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister Murat Nurtleu described his visit to Pakistan as pleasant and expressed goodwill sentiments for the people of Pakistan. He emphasized that Pakistan and Kazakhstan are brotherly Islamic nations having long-standing friendly relations, which will further strengthen in the coming days.
Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Pakistan Yerzhan Kistafin and senior officials from Kazakhstan accompanying the Deputy Prime Minister were also present on the occasion.
Kazakhstan’s Minister of Transport and Deputy Minister of Trade discussed prospects for future cooperation in their respective sectors while Pakistan’s Federal Ministers assured Kazakhstan of their all possible support.
The Kazakh delegation also expressed sorrow over the losses caused by recent floods in Pakistan. Both sides agreed that mutual collaboration, particularly in the communications sector would enhance bilateral trade and boost business activities, as well.
