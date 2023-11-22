(@Abdulla99267510)

Information Minister Murtaza Solangi says Pakistan values its relations with Kazakhstan, stressing for promotion of people to people contacts and exchange of cultural delegations between the two countries.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 22nd, 2022) Pakistan and Kazakhstan have agreed to establish offices of their state media organizations in each other's countries.

This came at a meeting between Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi and Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan Yerzhan Kistafin in Islamabad today.

In his remarks, the Information Minister said Pakistan values its relations with Kazakhstan, stressing for promotion of people to people contacts and exchange of cultural delegations between the two countries.

Murtaza Solangi said we need to further promote cooperation between state media organizations. He said Radio Pakistan and ptv are important source of information on both sides.

The matter of signing a memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Information of Pakistan and the Ministry of Information and Social Development of Kazakhstan was also discussed in the meeting. In this regard, it was also agreed to hold a Zoom meeting between the Information Ministers of the two countries.

Murtaza Solangi said a team from Lahore is leaving for Kazakhstan for film shooting, which is an important step towards promoting cultural relations between the two countries.

The Information Minister said Pakistan maintains deep, historic and cultural ties with members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. He said our interests and objectives are broadly intertwined.

The Kazakh Ambassador invited the Information Minister to visit Kazakhstan for the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting of Pakistan and the Ministry of Information and Social Development of Kazakhstan.

The Ambassador said the President of Kazakhstan loves Pakistan and its people. He said the Kazakh President will visit Pakistan next year. This visit will be of immense importance in terms of promotion of trade relations. He said Pakistan is an important country for access to warm waters in the middle East. Sialkot is very famous for manufacturing football and surgical instruments.

The Ambassador said we want to further strengthen the cooperation between the state media of the two countries.