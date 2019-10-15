UrduPoint.com
Pakistan, Kazakhstan Agree To Expand Bilateral Ties

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 10:27 PM

Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to expand bilateral ties

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Kazmi and Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan Akan Rakhmetullin on Tuesday agreed to expand bilateral relations between the two countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Kazmi and Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan Akan Rakhmetullin on Tuesday agreed to expand bilateral relations between the two countries.

Talking on the occasion the minister said Pakistan had allocated special funds for the welfare and development of minorities and added minorities were enjoying complete religious freedom in the country, said a press release.

He said the government had granted adequate representation to religious scholars of all school of thoughts in the Ulema and Mashaikh Council. Pakistan celebrates 10 religious festivals of minorities at Federal level.

He said Pakistan was opening Kartarpur corridor to facilitate Sikh community members.

Ambassador Rakhmetullin said Kazakhstan wanted to give new dimension to relations with Pakistan. He lauded positive gestures of Pakistan.

