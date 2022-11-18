Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to sign transit trade agreement

(@Abdulla99267510)

Ambassador Yerzhan Kistafin says Kazakhstan's Minister for Commerce and Industry is likely to visit Pakistan next month during which he will discuss mutual trade and Preferential Trade Agreement between the two countries.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 18th, 2022) Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan Yerzhan Kistafin has said that a transit trade agreement between Pakistan and Kazakhstan is expected to be signed soon to accelerate bilateral trade.

He was addressing a seminar organized by ‘Pakistan in the World’ in collaboration with the Centre of Pakistan and International Relations, in Islamabad.

He said Kazakhstan's President Nursultan Nazarbayev will also soon visit Pakistan and it will be very important in developing close relations between the two countries.