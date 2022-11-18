UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, Kazakhstan Agree To Sign Transit Trade Agreement

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 18, 2022 | 11:27 AM

Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to sign transit trade agreement

Ambassador Yerzhan Kistafin says Kazakhstan's Minister for Commerce and Industry is likely to visit Pakistan next month during which he will discuss mutual trade and Preferential Trade Agreement between the two countries.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 18th, 2022) Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan Yerzhan Kistafin has said that a transit trade agreement between Pakistan and Kazakhstan is expected to be signed soon to accelerate bilateral trade.

He was addressing a seminar organized by ‘Pakistan in the World’ in collaboration with the Centre of Pakistan and International Relations, in Islamabad.

The Ambassador said Kazakhstan's Minister for Commerce and Industry is likely to visit Pakistan next month during which he will discuss mutual trade and Preferential Trade Agreement between the two countries.

He said Kazakhstan's President Nursultan Nazarbayev will also soon visit Pakistan and it will be very important in developing close relations between the two countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Visit Kazakhstan Commerce Agreement Industry

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 November 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th November 2022

2 hours ago
 Dutch Prosecutor's Office Satisfied With Sentencin ..

Dutch Prosecutor's Office Satisfied With Sentencing of Defendants in MH17 Crash ..

11 hours ago
 Russian Envoy Calls IAEA Resolution on Iran 'Count ..

Russian Envoy Calls IAEA Resolution on Iran 'Counterproductive, Untimely'

11 hours ago
 World must speak with "one voice" to urge India to ..

World must speak with "one voice" to urge India to desist from altering IIOJK de ..

12 hours ago
 US Welcomes Dutch Court Decision on MH-17 Flight C ..

US Welcomes Dutch Court Decision on MH-17 Flight Case - Blinken

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.