UrduPoint.com

Pakistan - Kazakhstan Agrees To Sign Transit Trade Agreement: Ambassador Yerzhan

Sumaira FH Published November 17, 2022 | 08:33 PM

Pakistan - Kazakhstan agrees to sign transit trade agreement: Ambassador Yerzhan

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan Yerzhan Kistafin said a transit trade agreement between Pakistan and Kazakhstan is expected to be signed soon to accelerate the bilateral trade

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan Yerzhan Kistafin said a transit trade agreement between Pakistan and Kazakhstan is expected to be signed soon to accelerate the bilateral trade.

Ambassador as Chief Guest in a seminar organized by 'Pakistan in the World' in collaboration with the Centre of Pakistan and International Relations (COPAIR), said that air, railway and road links are very important for regional economic connectivity, for which a lot of progress has been made in both countries.

The Ambassador said that Kazakhstan's national airline SCAT will start its operations to major cities of Pakistan including Islamabad and Karachi from January 2023, said a news release.

The Ambassador of Kazakhstan said that direct flights between the two countries will strengthen mutual economic and trade relations, along with the possibility of improvement in bilateral tourism.

The Ambassador said that the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev will soon visit Pakistan and it will be very important in developing close relations between the two countries.

On the occasion, he said that the Minister of Commerce and Industry of Kazakhstan likely to visit Pakistan in December and he will also discuss mutual trade and Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) between the two countries.

He said that the Joint Working Group is already working for the improvement of economic relations and regional economic integration in Pakistan and Kazakhstan, which is an excellent forum for mutual discussions.

Yerzhan Kistafin said that the Kazakhstan region believes in regional connectivity, and in this regard, mutual economic integration of the South and Central Asian regions will lead to prosperity in the region.

He said that the work is going on for the connection between the business communities of the two countries and Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry will visit Kazakhstan next month and review the business and trade opportunities there.

He said that the current volume of mutual trade between the two countries is $197 million, which can easily be taken up to $ 1 billion.

He said that information technology, pharmaceutical, textiles and agriculture and food sectors are very important in mutual trade.

The Ambassodor said that major changes have taken place in the global economic scenario, which can improve the livelihood of a country.

He said that the large population of Pakistan and Kazakhstan consists of youth and both countries can benefit from it.

He said that Kazakhstan is the largest economy in the Central Asian region where there is a huge economic potential.

He said that sport is an important sector in both countries in which new ways of mutual cooperation could be opened and sports diplomacy is extremely important.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Islamabad World Technology Sports Business Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Agriculture Visit Road Sargodha Gujranwala Progress Lead Kazakhstan Chamber January December Commerce Textile From Agreement Industry Asia Billion Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Russia sign road transport agreement

Pakistan, Russia sign road transport agreement

25 seconds ago
 British, Australian and Japanese prisoners freed i ..

British, Australian and Japanese prisoners freed in Myanmar junta amnesty

27 seconds ago
 NATO Expecting No Major Ukrainian Offensive Before ..

NATO Expecting No Major Ukrainian Offensive Before Spring - Deputy Chief

29 seconds ago
 Shah appointed Member Development Commission World ..

Shah appointed Member Development Commission World Baseball Softball Confederati ..

31 seconds ago
 No Traces of Second Fallen Missile Found on Polish ..

No Traces of Second Fallen Missile Found on Polish Territory - President

3 minutes ago
 RPO Malakand directs crackdown against criminals

RPO Malakand directs crackdown against criminals

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.